Home
World
America
Cotton urges Pentagon chief to review F-35 supply chain security

Cotton urges Pentagon chief to review F-35 supply chain security

Elif Şanlı
09:44, 30/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 09:45, 30/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Cotton urges Pentagon chief to review F-35 supply chain security
File photo

Republican Senator Tom Cotton called on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday to conduct a comprehensive review of military supply chain security, warning that F-35 components shipped from Australia to the United States were diverted to Hong Kong and seized by Chinese authorities, exposing critical vulnerabilities in contractor-managed transportation networks.

US Senator Tom Cotton on Tuesday demanded that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth immediately review the security protocols governing military equipment transported through commercial supply chains after reports surfaced that F-35 components bound for the United States from Australia were diverted to Hong Kong and seized by Chinese authorities.

F-35 components diverted to Hong Kong

In a letter to Hegseth, Cotton raised concerns regarding the security of US military materiel moving through contractor-managed commercial networks. He noted that Lockheed Martin — which oversees the F-35 supply chain — had transported the components via a commercial carrier and that Chinese authorities intercepted the shipment and refused to return the parts. "We can't afford for U.S. military equipment to fall into the hands of a foreign adversary because of vulnerabilities in commercial transportation," Cotton wrote.

Security review demands

The Arkansas Republican asked the Pentagon to examine five specific areas of military transportation security, including chain-of-custody requirements for contractor-handled shipments and the department's ability to track cargo and routing in real time. He also requested reviews of procedures for approving shipping route changes, criteria for determining whether military shipments may transit foreign jurisdictions, and safeguards to prevent US materiel from passing through or being diverted to adversarial nations including China. "And while I recognize that such arrangements allow for ease and speed of movement, those advantages must not come at the expense of maintaining our military edge," he added.

Cotton argued that even non-classified military equipment can provide foreign governments with valuable intelligence regarding American weapons systems, logistics capabilities and overall readiness. "Classified and designated sensitive components should receive heightened protections, but all U.S. military material can provide adversaries valuable insight into U.S. weapons systems, logistics, and readiness," he wrote. The Department of Defense relies extensively on contractors and commercial carriers to transport equipment and replacement parts worldwide, according to the letter.

Titles :tom cottonpete hegsethf-35lockheed martinpentagonchinahong kongmilitary supply chaindefense departmentus senate
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026