The US Navy has awarded Boeing a contract valued at more than $20 billion for the full-scale development of the sixth-generation F/A-XX strike fighter, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday. The agreement covers the Next Generation Air Dominance program and includes multiple test aircraft for ground testing, airworthiness evaluations and systems integration.

Next Generation Air Dominance

The contract encompasses several test platforms that will undergo extensive ground and flight evaluations before entering service, according to the Department of Defense. Michael P. Duffey, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, described the platform as essential to maintaining American air superiority in contested environments.

"The F/A-XX is a critical pillar in our commitment to maintaining peace through strength," Duffey said. "F/A-XX will dominate contested airspace, extend operational reach, and deliver a decisive combat advantage for the warfighter." He noted that the program constitutes a major investment in the country's future air-combat capabilities.

Carrier-based design

Duffey stated that the department would work closely with Boeing to accelerate development timelines for the highly networked systems. The F/A-XX is designed specifically as a carrier-based platform intended to extend the operational reach of the Navy's aircraft carrier fleet in contested maritime theaters.