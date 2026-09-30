



The US Treasury Department on Tuesday designated 10 individuals and entities across multiple jurisdictions for allegedly procuring weapons and weapons components for Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), escalating Washington's economic pressure campaign against Tehran's military capabilities. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the department would continue targeting networks that support the Iranian regime. "Treasury will not tolerate any support to the regime and will continue to identify, expose, and isolate Iran's enablers," Bessent said, according to the department's statement.

Beijing-based coordinator

Among those designated is Seyyed Asghar Alizadeh Tabatabai, whom Treasury identified as a MODAFL representative based in Beijing. Tabatabai coordinates the procurement of finished weapons systems and dual-use components in China on behalf of Tehran, the department said, adding that he operates as a key link in the supply chain. The sanctions target procurement networks that span several countries, though the Treasury statement highlighted the China-based operations as particularly significant for Iran's defense industrial base.

Missile and drone programs

MODAFL serves as the primary state body responsible for weapons research, production and acquisition for Iran's armed forces, according to the Treasury Department. The ministry oversees organizations developing Iran's ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs, which Washington has repeatedly accused of fueling regional instability. Tuesday's designations freeze any assets held by the targets within US jurisdiction and prohibit American individuals and entities from conducting transactions with them.