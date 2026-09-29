US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that his administration is considering a 10-member committee to oversee artificial intelligence and will rebrand the technology as "super intelligence" following a White House luncheon with leading technology executives.

"Morally binding" code for AI governance

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said the executives had signed a commitment that he described as "morally binding," comparing the document to a "Constitution." "We’re also thinking about forming a committee of sorts, where we put maybe 10 people on that committee," he said, noting that the panel could "watch over the whole enterprise." He added that the industry was already demonstrating significant self-regulation and understood the imperative to prevent misuse of advanced systems.

US rebrands AI as "super intelligence"

Trump said his administration would formally change the terminology from artificial intelligence to "super intelligence," or SI, through an executive order. "Whoever wins SI is going to win," he said, adding that the technology could deliver major advances in medicine and solve problems previously thought impossible. He maintained that bad actors would be pursued by US law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Trump dismissed Democratic concerns about AI as a "hoax" and described the luncheon as a gathering of some of the world's leading technology figures. The president formally signed the executive order renaming the technology during the event, which he called "very special."