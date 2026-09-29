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Rubio says Cuba has 'already fallen,' calls island a failed state

Rubio says Cuba has 'already fallen,' calls island a failed state

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11:28, 29/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 11:29, 29/09/2026, Tuesday
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Rubio says Cuba has 'already fallen,' calls island a failed state
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has declared Cuba "already fallen," describing the island as a failed state in every sense. He pointed to mass migration and a broken economy, arguing that political freedom must come before any meaningful economic reform in Havana.


US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday that Cuba has already "fallen," calling the Caribbean island a failed state whose government and economy no longer function, in an interview with Fox News. Rubio argued that Havana's political and economic models have delivered little for ordinary Cubans and that the country now needs a transition toward greater political and economic freedom. "Well, the truth is Cuba's already fallen," he said. "It doesn't have a functional economy and it's governed by people who continue to preach about some revolution that has been dead for 20 years."

Rubio points to migration as evidence of collapse

The secretary of state said Cuba's ruling model has failed to produce either a working government or a viable economy, pointing to emigration as the clearest sign of the crisis. He noted that nearly 20% of Cuba's population has left the island since 2021, describing the exodus as the result of a "complete failure." "The problem that Cuba has basically right now is it is a failed state in every sense of the word," Rubio said. "It's not a functional government and it's not a functional country. It just simply isn't." His remarks add to a long-running US pressure campaign against Havana, as Washington continues to weigh its approach to the island's communist leadership.

Political freedom before economic reform, Rubio argues

Rubio rejected the idea that economic changes alone could transform conditions in Cuba, insisting that political liberties must accompany any opening. "In fact, you cannot have economic freedom in Cuba if you don't have political freedom first," he said. "You have to have both happening at least at the same time. That will require a period of transition." He added that Washington hopes Havana will eventually choose a different direction. "We're hopeful that Cuba will choose a different path," Rubio said.



Titles :CubaeconomyMarco RubioUSRubioHavanaMigrationSanctions
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