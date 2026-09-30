US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that American forces extracted record quantities of crude from the Strait of Hormuz over recent days, declaring the operation the largest of its kind in history amid the ongoing war with Tehran.

White House remarks

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Washington "took more oil out of the Hormuz Strait over the last couple of days than at any point in history." He dismissed speculation about an immediate Iranian concession but predicted Tehran would eventually capitulate under mounting pressure. "I don't know if they're going to give up yet, but they'll give up," he said, adding that "they're doing very poorly."

Nuclear aims and escalation

Trump reiterated that the military campaign seeks to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iranian targets on February 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region while effectively sealing the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for global energy shipments.

Diplomatic track

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict have continued since a June memorandum aimed at securing a final peace agreement covering navigation rights and Iran's nuclear program. Negotiations have yet to produce a comprehensive settlement as the war enters its fourth month with both sides maintaining hardened positions.