Saudi crown prince meets UAE vice president in Riyadh





Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and United Arab Emirates Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan convened in the Saudi capital on Tuesday to examine regional developments and reinforce bilateral coordination, according to the Saudi Press Agency. The meeting addressed "brotherly" relations between the two Gulf monarchies, the SAP reported.

Both leaders reviewed shared interests amid evolving security dynamics in the Middle East. The talks underscore the strategic partnership between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi as they face common regional challenges.

Regional security agenda

The discussions covered pressing security matters affecting the wider region, with both sides emphasizing the importance of joint Gulf cooperation on strategic files. Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz attended the session, signaling the defense dimension of the bilateral dialogue.

The talks took place against a backdrop of sustained coordination between the two Gulf capitals on matters ranging from Yemen to economic integration. Both monarchies have pursued aligned policies on several regional files in recent months.

Bilateral cooperation framework

The Riyadh summit reflects ongoing engagement between the Kingdom and the Emirates within the Gulf Cooperation Council framework, as both capitals navigate shifting regional alignments. Sheikh Mansour serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court alongside his vice presidential duties.

Prince Khalid, the younger brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has overseen the Kingdom's defense portfolio since 2022 and plays a central role in military planning. His presence at the meeting highlights the security focus of the bilateral discussions.

Meeting context

The Saudi Press Agency did not specify whether the talks produced concrete agreements or joint statements following the closed-door session. Both countries maintain close military and economic ties, with regular high-level visits cementing coordination on regional policy.

The Emirates and the Kingdom have increasingly aligned their foreign policies in recent years, particularly regarding regional security architecture and economic diversification initiatives. Tuesday's meeting follows a series of reciprocal visits between senior officials from both governments.