



White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Tuesday issued an extraordinary demand for Canadian lobbyists to leave the United States, warning Ottawa against attempting to influence American politics while addressing an audience in Washington, DC. Navarro specifically targeted Canadians working on K-Street — the district where lobbying firms concentrate — telling them to "get the hell out of our country" and vowing that their previous successes in swaying US policy would not continue.

Election interference warning

The senior official specifically cautioned against Canadian involvement in American electoral politics, stating that any attempts to sway voters in Maine or Michigan would result in steeper economic penalties for Ottawa. "If you interfere in our elections in Maine or Michigan, you will pay even more dearly," Navarro said, referencing key battleground states where trade disputes carry significant political weight. He dismissed Canada's long-standing lobbying presence, declaring: "The problem you have is you lobby this country, and you've been successful in the past, and you think you can keep doing that. Memo to Canada: You cannot do that. Okay, that game is up."

Trade war intensifies

Navarro's remarks follow the collapse of bilateral trade negotiations last month, which prompted Washington to impose 50% tariffs on key Canadian imports and triggered immediate retaliation from Prime Minister Mark Carney's government. Canadian counter-tariffs on $20 billion worth of American goods took effect Tuesday, targeting products originating from the US while exempting shipments already in transit across the border. President Donald Trump has repeatedly cited the bilateral trade deficit as justification for the duties, accusing Canada of "ripping off" American taxpayers while Navarro personally attacked Ottawa's diplomatic credibility.

Diplomatic trust erodes

Despite claiming affection for the Canadian people, Navarro delivered a scathing assessment of Canada's representatives, stating bluntly: "I do not love the Canadian negotiators. You just can't trust them." The White House adviser characterized countries affected by reciprocal tariffs as lining up "at the door" of the US Trade Representative to negotiate, though Canadian officials have adopted a firmer stance following the implementation of retaliatory measures.