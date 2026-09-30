Home
World
America
Navarro tells Canadian lobbyists to 'get the hell out' of US

Navarro tells Canadian lobbyists to 'get the hell out' of US

Yenişafak English AA
00:37, 30/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 00:43, 30/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Navarro tells Canadian lobbyists to 'get the hell out' of US
AA
File photo

Peter Navarro on Tuesday warned Canadian lobbyists operating in Washington to cease efforts to influence American politics, declaring that Ottawa's interference in US elections would carry severe consequences as bilateral trade tensions escalate and retaliatory tariffs take effect.


White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Tuesday issued an extraordinary demand for Canadian lobbyists to leave the United States, warning Ottawa against attempting to influence American politics while addressing an audience in Washington, DC. Navarro specifically targeted Canadians working on K-Street — the district where lobbying firms concentrate — telling them to "get the hell out of our country" and vowing that their previous successes in swaying US policy would not continue.

Election interference warning

The senior official specifically cautioned against Canadian involvement in American electoral politics, stating that any attempts to sway voters in Maine or Michigan would result in steeper economic penalties for Ottawa. "If you interfere in our elections in Maine or Michigan, you will pay even more dearly," Navarro said, referencing key battleground states where trade disputes carry significant political weight. He dismissed Canada's long-standing lobbying presence, declaring: "The problem you have is you lobby this country, and you've been successful in the past, and you think you can keep doing that. Memo to Canada: You cannot do that. Okay, that game is up."

Trade war intensifies

Navarro's remarks follow the collapse of bilateral trade negotiations last month, which prompted Washington to impose 50% tariffs on key Canadian imports and triggered immediate retaliation from Prime Minister Mark Carney's government. Canadian counter-tariffs on $20 billion worth of American goods took effect Tuesday, targeting products originating from the US while exempting shipments already in transit across the border. President Donald Trump has repeatedly cited the bilateral trade deficit as justification for the duties, accusing Canada of "ripping off" American taxpayers while Navarro personally attacked Ottawa's diplomatic credibility.

Diplomatic trust erodes

Despite claiming affection for the Canadian people, Navarro delivered a scathing assessment of Canada's representatives, stating bluntly: "I do not love the Canadian negotiators. You just can't trust them." The White House adviser characterized countries affected by reciprocal tariffs as lining up "at the door" of the US Trade Representative to negotiate, though Canadian officials have adopted a firmer stance following the implementation of retaliatory measures.

Titles :peter navarrodonald trumpcanadaus trade policyk-street lobbyingus-canada relationsreciprocal tariffsmaine and michigan
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026