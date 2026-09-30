



Yemen's armed forces announced late Tuesday they had conducted 414 coordinated attacks on Houthi military installations and reinforcement columns across multiple battlefronts within a 24-hour span. Military spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said the operations specifically targeted Houthi capabilities and troop concentrations, according to the official Saba news agency.

Al-Nuzaili stated that the strikes inflicted losses on Houthi fighters and equipment, though he declined to provide specific casualty figures. The Iran-backed Houthi movement — which has made significant territorial gains in recent weeks — did not immediately issue a statement regarding the army's claims.

Escalation on Multiple Fronts

The Defense Ministry reported Monday that government forces had carried out 356 operations against Houthi targets across ten fronts during the previous 24-hour period, killing or wounding 476 group members. Fighting has intensified since September, when Houthi fighters seized control of several key areas in Al-Hudaydah and Taiz provinces, including the strategic coastal city of Mokha.

Strategic Waterways

The rebels also captured Mayyun Island overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait — a vital shipping lane connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.