Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews protested in West Jerusalem on Tuesday against compulsory military service, gathering to honor religious draft evaders recently released from prison and forcing the closure of streets in the Geula neighborhood, Israeli media reported.

The rally participants greeted the released men enthusiastically as they arrived by bus, with daily Yedioth Ahronoth reporting organizers expected to distribute hundreds of shekels to each evader. Demonstrators carried signs reading "Release the hostages from Prison 10. They will never serve in the enemy army," while others held placards stating "We will die rather than enlist," according to Channel 12.

Supreme Court ruling escalates dispute

Israel's Supreme Court ruled in June 2024 that ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are subject to compulsory service and ordered the suspension of state funding for religious institutions whose students refuse enlistment. The decision deepened the rift between religious communities and the state, ending decades of exemptions allowing Haredi men to pursue full-time Torah study instead of military service.

Religious objections to conscription

Ultra-Orthodox Jews account for approximately 14% of Israel's population of more than 10 million, with most opposing compulsory service on the grounds that full-time religious study should take precedence. Community leaders argue that military service threatens their religious way of life, sentiments reflected in Tuesday's demonstrations against what participants view as state infringement on religious autonomy.