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Lapid accuses Netanyahu of election fearmongering

Lapid accuses Netanyahu of election fearmongering

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07:46, 30/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 07:51, 30/09/2026, Wednesday
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Lapid accuses Netanyahu of election fearmongering
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Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of exploiting security fears for electoral gain after Netanyahu warned of possible enemy attacks before next month’s Knesset vote, demanding the premier coordinate preparations with security chiefs and election officials.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of exploiting security warnings for electoral gain, charging that the premier was manufacturing threats to bolster his campaign ahead of next month’s Knesset election.

Security warnings

Earlier Tuesday, Netanyahu visited Tel Nof Airbase in central Israel and told reporters there were “indications” that enemies could attempt attacks before the Oct. 27 vote. “Do not test us. Our long arm will reach you anywhere and at any time,” he said, declining to identify a specific threat or provide operational details.

Opposition criticism

Lapid demanded a security briefing following the remarks, with Netanyahu initially refusing before later acceding to the request. After the meeting, Lapid stated that security threats must be handled “professionally and responsibly,” adding that Israel’s military installations “are not scenery for election campaign videos.” “Before Oct. 7, Netanyahu did not address any warning, and 28 days before the elections he suddenly became preoccupied with fearmongering,” he said.

Coordination calls

Lapid urged Netanyahu to convene a meeting with Shin Bet chief David Zini and Central Elections Committee chairman Noam Sohlberg to align security protocols ahead of the polling date. The prime minister’s office confirmed the briefing took place and that warnings regarding possible multi-front attacks were presented in detail, according to local media. Israel is scheduled to hold general elections on Oct. 27.

Titles :yair lapidbenjamin netanyahuisraelknessetshin betisraeli electionstel nof airbase
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