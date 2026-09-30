Pilot fight triggers hijacking alert on Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

The pilots of a passenger aircraft traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv became embroiled in a physical altercation that triggered an emergency hijacking alert, forcing the plane to divert to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, according to Israeli daily Ynet. The aircraft had been scheduled to arrive at Ben Gurion Airport when the cockpit dispute prompted the transmission of the emergency code.

Emergency landing

The plane subsequently landed at Tabuk Airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia, Ynet reported. The activation of the hijacking code stemmed from the internal fight rather than an external security threat, according to the Israeli daily.

Aviation protocols

Security regulations mandate immediate diversion and investigation when hijacking signals are activated regardless of origin. The incident highlights how onboard disputes can trigger complex security responses between states without formal diplomatic ties.