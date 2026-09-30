President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that the United States has achieved "virtually total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that oil shipments through the strategic chokepoint have surged to unprecedented levels in recent days amid ongoing military operations against Iran.

Record oil shipments claimed

Speaking during a Hispanic heritage month celebration at the White House, Trump told attendees that American dominance over the waterway has translated into record energy flows. "We have virtually total control of the Hormuz Strait," he said. "In fact, in the last three days, more oil has come out of the Hormuz Strait than at any time in the history of the Hormuz."

Military operations and diplomatic stalemate

The president reiterated his administration's assessment that Iran's military has been "totally wiped out" by months of intensive operations launched alongside Israel in February. "We're going to have that war won very quickly, one way or the other," Trump said, offering no specific timeline for the conclusion of hostilities that have already prompted a ceasefire and subsequent diplomatic complications.

The war began on February 28 when Washington and Tel Aviv initiated military action against Tehran, prompting Iranian retaliation against Israeli and American targets across the region before a fragile ceasefire took hold in April. Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation through the strait, though implementation has stalled over disagreements regarding security arrangements in the vital corridor through which one-fifth of global oil shipments pass.