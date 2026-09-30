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Trump says US holds 'virtually total control' of Hormuz Strait

Trump says US holds 'virtually total control' of Hormuz Strait

Elif Şanlı
23:44, 30/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 00:06, 01/10/2026, Thursday
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Trump says US holds 'virtually total control' of Hormuz Strait
US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that American forces have achieved "virtually total control" of the Strait of Hormuz, claiming oil shipments through the strategic waterway have reached historic highs in recent days even as Washington maintains that Tehran's military capabilities have been eliminated.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that the United States has achieved "virtually total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that oil shipments through the strategic chokepoint have surged to unprecedented levels in recent days amid ongoing military operations against Iran.

Record oil shipments claimed

Speaking during a Hispanic heritage month celebration at the White House, Trump told attendees that American dominance over the waterway has translated into record energy flows. "We have virtually total control of the Hormuz Strait," he said. "In fact, in the last three days, more oil has come out of the Hormuz Strait than at any time in the history of the Hormuz."

Military operations and diplomatic stalemate

The president reiterated his administration's assessment that Iran's military has been "totally wiped out" by months of intensive operations launched alongside Israel in February. "We're going to have that war won very quickly, one way or the other," Trump said, offering no specific timeline for the conclusion of hostilities that have already prompted a ceasefire and subsequent diplomatic complications.

The war began on February 28 when Washington and Tel Aviv initiated military action against Tehran, prompting Iranian retaliation against Israeli and American targets across the region before a fragile ceasefire took hold in April. Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation through the strait, though implementation has stalled over disagreements regarding security arrangements in the vital corridor through which one-fifth of global oil shipments pass.

Titles :donald trumpstrait of hormuziranus-israel warwashingtontehranfreedom of navigationmiddle east
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