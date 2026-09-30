



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday announced the establishment of a “Mecca Defense Alliance” with Türkiye and Pakistan to bolster regional stability, delivering the annual royal address on behalf of King Salman during the opening of the Shura Council's new session. “To strengthen regional stability, shield it from the repercussions of tensions and conflicts, and coordinate efforts, the Mecca Defense Alliance was established between the kingdom, Türkiye and Pakistan,” the crown prince said, emphasizing that attacks targeting Gulf Cooperation Council countries demonstrate that Gulf security is “indivisible.”

“We will not hesitate to respond firmly to any threat or attack aimed at undermining our security,” he added, noting that Saudi Arabia is working with fellow GCC members to safeguard their collective interests while making every possible effort to de-escalate tensions without compromising its security.

Maritime coalition and energy crisis

The crown prince also announced the formation of a “multinational defensive maritime coalition” aimed at strengthening maritime security and protecting common interests in international waterways. He rejected the use of international waterways as tools for political or economic pressure, warning that “the world today is facing an energy crisis open to all possibilities.”

Gaza and Al-Aqsa violations

Mohammed bin Salman condemned Israel's “brutal attacks” against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and its “repeated violations” of Al-Aqsa Mosque, urging the international community and peace institutions to pursue a lasting political solution in Palestine. The remarks came during the opening of the third year of the ninth session of Saudi Arabia's Shura Council, where the crown prince outlined the kingdom's foreign policy priorities amid ongoing regional conflicts.