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Mauritian president, Turkish envoy discuss blue economy, culture

Mauritian president, Turkish envoy discuss blue economy, culture

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23:34, 30/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 23:54, 30/09/2026, Wednesday
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Mauritian president, Turkish envoy discuss blue economy, culture
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Mauritian President Dharambeer Gokhool said Wednesday that his country views the blue economy, climate change and disaster management, as well as culture and film, as priority areas for expanded cooperation with Türkiye, as he received credentials from the new Turkish ambassador Halime Ebru Demircan at the State House in Port Louis.


Mauritian President Dharambeer Gokhool received letters of credence from Türkiye's new ambassador Halime Ebru Demircan at the State House in Port Louis on Wednesday, identifying the blue economy and cultural exchange as priority sectors for expanded bilateral cooperation.

Gokhool highlighted Türkiye's internationally recognized film and television industry as a channel for cultural exchange, noting that educational opportunities — including expanded access to Turkish scholarships for Mauritian students — formed part of the discussions. The two officials also reviewed cooperation in climate change mitigation and disaster management.

Trade and institutional ties

The presidency said in a statement that talks addressed trade and investment mechanisms, including stronger engagement between Mauritius' Economic Development Board and Turkish counterparts. "Discussions covered trade and investment, including opportunities for greater engagement between the Economic Development Board (ERB) and its Turkish counterparts, as well as development cooperation through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA)," it said.

Connectivity and diplomatic relations

The leaders examined the role of Turkish Airlines in boosting air connectivity and tourism flows between the two nations. Diplomatic relations between Mauritius and Türkiye were formally established in 1976, and Gokhool conveyed best wishes to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the ceremony.

Titles :dharambeer gokhoolhalime ebru demircanmauritiustürkiyeturkish cooperation and coordination agencytikaturkish airlinesblue economyport louis
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