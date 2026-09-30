Türkiye's National Security Council on Wednesday called on the international community to take concrete steps against Israel, accusing it of undermining regional stability while violating Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty during a meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

Regional Stability and Syria

The council assessed recent efforts to strengthen Syrian unity and extend state authority across the country as positive developments, according to a statement released following the session. It emphasized that Ankara would continue supporting the Syrian people in rebuilding their nation and strengthening ties with the international community. The body also said that Israel had persisted with attacks in Gaza and Lebanon without fulfilling its obligations regarding the establishment of peace.

Escalating Conflicts

On the broader regional front, the council characterized the war between the US, Israel and Iran as a "vicious cycle" that has triggered widespread vulnerabilities, urging all parties to return to negotiations and end hostilities before global consequences become uncontrollable. The body examined developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and called for restraint and an immediate ceasefire amid attacks targeting civilian infrastructure. It also warned that rising tensions in Yemen have elevated security risks for neighboring states and threaten broader global stability.

Counterterrorism and Regional Cooperation

During the session, council members received briefings on domestic and external threats to Türkiye's national unity and territorial integrity, particularly from the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), and ISIS (Daesh). The council said efforts to achieve a "Terror-Free Türkiye" and "Terror-Free Region" would continue with determination to ensure the security of Türkiye, its people and neighboring countries. Regarding Iraq, the body stressed the critical importance of Baghdad's stability for the wider region, welcomed efforts to strengthen state sovereignty nationwide, and reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to advancing strategic cooperation with Baghdad.