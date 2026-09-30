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EU agency warns airlines to avoid Saudi airspace amid Houthi attacks

EU agency warns airlines to avoid Saudi airspace amid Houthi attacks

Elif Şanlı
23:55, 30/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 00:07, 01/10/2026, Thursday
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EU agency warns airlines to avoid Saudi airspace amid Houthi attacks
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The European Union Aviation Safety Agency warned airlines on Wednesday to avoid designated areas of Saudi Arabian airspace, citing highly volatile security conditions and increased missile and drone attacks by Houthi rebels that now threaten targets deep inside the kingdom including Riyadh.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued an urgent warning to commercial airlines on Wednesday advising them to avoid specified sectors of Saudi Arabian airspace, citing escalating missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels amid the ongoing military conflict between the United States and Iran.

Expanded Attack Range

In an information bulletin, the agency said the regional security situation remains "highly volatile" due to active military operations between Washington and Tehran affecting Saudi airspace. The Houthis have significantly increased both the frequency and geographic scope of attacks against Saudi maritime, energy and infrastructure targets since September, with strikes expanding beyond traditional southern regions.

While southern and southwestern Saudi Arabia remain particularly exposed due to proximity to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, recent attacks have demonstrated the group's ability to strike deeper inside the kingdom. The agency specifically cited Riyadh, Tabuk and Yanbu among affected areas, noting that military and aviation-related infrastructure across the country has faced repeated targeting by missiles and drones.

Flight Safety Risks

The safety watchdog warned that recurrent missile and drone attacks, combined with air-defense system activations, substantially increase risks for civil aircraft. Commercial planes face heightened dangers of being misidentified during interception activity, together with potential threats from falling debris and collateral damage from defensive engagements, the agency stated.

Airspace Restrictions

EASA advised operators to avoid flying at any altitude within a designated portion of the Jeddah Flight Information Region, while urging caution across the remainder of Saudi airspace. The warning remains valid until Nov. 16 unless reviewed earlier, according to the bulletin.

Titles :easaeuropean union aviation safety agencysaudi arabiayemenhouthissaudi airspacejeddah flight information regionred seamissile attacksdrone attacks
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