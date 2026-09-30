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EU defense chief urges 'painful' response to Russian hybrid attacks

EU defense chief urges 'painful' response to Russian hybrid attacks

Elif Şanlı
23:42, 30/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 00:04, 01/10/2026, Thursday
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EU defense chief urges 'painful' response to Russian hybrid attacks
European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius

European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius said Europe must develop "hybrid defense" capabilities and ensure Russian aggression meets responses "as painful" as the attacks themselves, warning that diplomatic overtures to Moscow risk encouraging further escalation and undermining Ukrainian security.

European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius on Wednesday urged EU member states to adopt a doctrine of "hybrid defense" against Russian aggression, insisting that retaliatory measures must inflict pain equivalent to any attack launched by Moscow. Speaking at the Euronews Defense and Space summit, Kubilius emphasized that Europe's current responses to Kremlin-backed operations remain inadequate against an adversary waging war on multiple fronts.

'Hybrid defense' doctrine

Kubilius told the broadcaster that European capitals must calibrate their reactions to match the severity of Russian actions — "If we are hit by Russian hybrid attacks, our answers should be as painful as that attack," he said, adding: "How can that pain be created? It's up to us." He noted that conventional defense frameworks prove insufficient against adversaries operating below the threshold of open warfare, stating: "If we are facing hybrid war against us, we need to have hybrid defense." The Lithuanian commissioner warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin has expanded his campaign beyond conventional military operations to target European civil society directly, accusing the Kremlin of attempting to erode Western resolve by "occupying the hearts and the minds of people."

Diplomatic impasse

Kubilius dismissed recent diplomatic initiatives as counterproductive, arguing that Moscow's negotiating position amounts to a demand for Ukrainian capitulation rather than genuine compromise. "Russians are standing with their position very clear: Ukraine needs to surrender -- that is their diplomacy position," he said. He indicated that Putin must come to understand that military aggression against Ukraine will yield no strategic gains, adding that the Russian leader should "feel that war is coming to Russia itself." Opening formal diplomatic channels under current conditions would only embolden additional escalation and endanger continental security, he warned, stating: "So, in my view, that doesn't lead to anywhere which could make both Ukraine and the whole of Europe safe."

Estonia accused the Kremlin earlier this week of orchestrating an arson attack on a drone manufacturer supplying Ukrainian forces, while German authorities attributed an attempted drone strike earlier this month on Ukrainian cargo planes at Leipzig/Halle Airport to Russian intelligence operatives. Kubilius noted that the nuclear dimension of the conflict demands sustained attention from European strategists, urging greater communication between member states on deterrence posture.

Titles :andrius kubiliuseuropean unionrussiaukrainehybrid warfarevladimir putinestoniagermany
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