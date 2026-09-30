



British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday that he wants the United Kingdom to rejoin the European Union during his lifetime, though he emphasized that rejoining is not necessarily the immediate path. Speaking to the BBC's Nick Robinson, the 56-year-old premier acknowledged his long-held view after the presenter noted a lengthy pause in his initial response.

"I have said it, there's no point me denying it, I've said in the book I would like to see Britain rejoin in my lifetime. So there was no point saying otherwise," Burnham said, admitting that his hesitation had been telling. He added that immediate reintegration is not automatic, stating: "But it's not necessarily the case that is now. Because we need to understand what would be the nature of how we would look at the different options."

Four options on the table

Burnham outlined four potential frameworks: maintaining the status quo, joining a customs union, entering both a customs union and the single market, or full rejoining. The prime minister stressed that each approach requires careful examination before any decision can be made on the future relationship with Brussels.

Burnham has previously expressed similar sentiments regarding eventual rejoining, consistently making clear that he does not necessarily regard it as the immediate option. The 56-year-old said his government continues to evaluate the different possibilities before determining which approach best serves British interests.