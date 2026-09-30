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Kazakh president meets German counterpart, chancellor in Berlin

Kazakh president meets German counterpart, chancellor in Berlin

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00:06, 30/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 00:29, 30/09/2026, Wednesday
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Kazakh president meets German counterpart, chancellor in Berlin
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (R) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (L) hold a joint press conference following their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany on September 29, 2026.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held separate meetings with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation, marking the latest step in Astana's drive to deepen ties with its key European strategic partner ahead of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations.


Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described Germany as a key strategic partner for his country in Europe during talks with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, noting that bilateral cooperation rests on mutual trust and shared interests. He highlighted that next year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Astana and Berlin, emphasizing the progress achieved over the past three decades. Steinmeier praised Tokayev's personal contribution to expanding cooperation and expressed confidence that the visit would inject fresh momentum into bilateral ties.

Following their meeting, the two presidents signed a joint declaration reaffirming commitment to strengthening ties across trade, investment, energy, transport, digitalization and education. The document also voiced support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the UN Charter, according to Tokayev's office.

Economic cooperation

In separate discussions with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the sides explored potential for expanding cooperation in industry, critical minerals, transport logistics and digital technologies, alongside high-value-added manufacturing in the machinery and chemical sectors. Tokayev emphasized that Germany ranks among Kazakhstan's key trading partners and foreign investors, citing bilateral trade figures of $4.5 billion last year — an increase of 13.4% year-on-year. German investment has totaled $8 billion over 21 years, while the joint investment portfolio currently comprises 40 industrial projects worth approximately $54 billion.

Diplomatic engagement

Tokayev assured his German counterparts that Kazakhstan would ensure the security of German investments, pointing to the role of the intergovernmental working group and the Kazakh-German Business Council in driving economic ties forward. They agreed to enhance cooperation within international organizations, including through the Central Asia-Germany format, alongside expanded collaboration in education, science and cultural exchanges. Tokayev extended an invitation to Merz for a state visit to Kazakhstan as talks concluded, having arrived in Germany on Monday for discussions aimed at elevating the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Titles :kassym-jomart tokayevkazakhstangermanyfrank-walter steinmeierfriedrich merzberlinbilateral relationscentral asia
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