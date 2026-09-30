Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday that severing diplomatic channels with Egypt would hinder rather than advance efforts to uncover the truth behind the 2016 killing of doctoral researcher Giulio Regeni, defending her government's decision to maintain open communications with Cairo.

Speaking to reporters in Prague following talks with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Meloni stated that Rome has utilized all available avenues in its pursuit of justice. “I can say that in this search for truth and justice, we have always used all channels. We have also used political and diplomatic channels with Cairo. I have some doubts that by closing those channels, we will get closer to our goals rather than further away from them,” she said, according to broadcaster Sky Tg24.

Rome court hands down kidnapping verdict

A court in Rome on Monday sentenced three Egyptian intelligence agents to 10 years in prison for their role in the 2016 kidnapping of Regeni, while dropping murder charges against the officials. Meloni noted that the verdict is not yet final and emphasized that the legal process must proceed “in the manner and time necessary,” reiterating her government's closeness to the Regeni family.

Regeni, a 28-year-old postgraduate student at the University of Cambridge, disappeared in Cairo on January 25, 2016, while conducting field research on Egyptian trade unions. His body was discovered days later on the outskirts of the capital showing signs of severe torture, including cigarette burns, broken teeth and fractured bones — evidence that sparked international outrage and a prolonged diplomatic standoff between Rome and Cairo.

Italy, Czech Republic strengthen bilateral ties

Meloni's visit to Prague focused on deepening cooperation through the Italy-Czech Republic Action Plan 2026-2030, which encompasses political and economic coordination, defense and security partnership, infrastructure development and migration management. The two leaders also discussed rising energy costs and potential collaboration on nuclear power development.

The Italian premier said both countries see an opportunity to become “technological and industrial partners” in the nuclear sector, particularly regarding the development of small modular reactors. The discussions also covered proposals on reforming the European Union's Emissions Trading System, according to statements from the meeting.