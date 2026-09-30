



Spanish King Felipe VI urged greater European solidarity in protecting the EU’s external borders on Tuesday, telling French President Emmanuel Macron during a state dinner at Madrid’s Royal Palace that Spain "cannot face alone a responsibility that belongs to everyone" amid the recent migrant crisis in Ceuta.

Speaking at the banquet hosted for Macron and his wife Brigitte, the monarch described the situation in the North African enclave as unacceptable and called for more effective burden-sharing mechanisms, according to El Pais. "We must be more effective and show greater solidarity in protecting the EU's external border … we cannot face alone a responsibility that belongs to everyone," Felipe VI said, stressing that unilateral action was insufficient.

July migrant influx

The royal intervention follows the arrival of approximately 70,000 migrants from the Moroccan coast into the Spanish territory in late July, according to government figures in Madrid. The influx has reignited debate over the EU’s frontier policies and the disproportionate pressure placed on frontline member states guarding the bloc’s southern periphery.

Treaty dispute shadows agenda

Macron’s two-day state visit began with full military honors at the Royal Palace earlier Tuesday, though proceedings were overshadowed by the Spanish Senate’s rejection of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation despite a Constitutional Court ruling affirming its compatibility with the Constitution. The French president expressed confidence that the agreement would ultimately be ratified, while Felipe VI highlighted the need for deeper collaboration on energy interconnections, rail infrastructure and defense.

Macron is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday during an economic and investment forum.