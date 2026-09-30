European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen said on Tuesday that the European Union has paid more than €100 billion ($113 billion) in additional energy costs this year without receiving any extra supply, highlighting what he called the unsustainable risks of the bloc's continued dependence on imported fossil fuels. Speaking ahead of an informal meeting of EU energy ministers in Dublin, Jorgensen told reporters that the figure demonstrates how exposed European citizens and industries remain to volatility in global markets. "We have now surpassed €100 billion that we've paid extra for our energy this year without receiving one extra molecule of gas or oil," he said.

Dependency risks and Russian energy

Jorgensen said the situation demonstrated how "unsustainable" it was for Europe to remain dependent on energy sources from outside the bloc. "We used to be dependent on Russia. That, thankfully we are now getting out of, but nonetheless, it is still the case that when prices go up on the global market. It also hurts our citizens. It hurts our industries," he said. The commissioner pointed to the bloc's electrification action plan and ongoing negotiations with EU lawmakers on a grids package, noting that stronger connections across Europe would help make energy supplies cheaper and faster for consumers and industry.

US diesel ban and winter outlook

Asked whether he had received assurances from US Energy Secretary Chris Wright regarding a possible US diesel export ban, Jorgensen said he had sent a clear message to his US counterpart. "It is not in the interests of anybody, not the US, not us," he said, adding that he was encouraged that Wright had publicly said he did not support such a ban. "We are entering a winter that currently looks so challenging that we want to eliminate any uncertainties that can be eliminated," Jorgensen said, noting that several member states had raised concerns over energy supplies.

Irish minister warns of second shock

Speaking at a news conference with Jorgensen, Ireland's Energy Minister Daragh O'Brien, whose country holds the EU Council presidency, said Europe is facing its second major fossil fuel shock in four years. "We are meeting at a critical point, and for the second time in four years, Europe is facing a major fossil fuel shock," he said. O'Brien noted that residential electricity prices in the EU were already 33% higher in the first half of 2025 than before the previous energy crisis, while wholesale prices had risen again this year.