US defense chief creates four-star Autonomous Warfare Command
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the creation of a new four-star combatant command for autonomous and robotic warfare called AutoWarCom, describing the initiative as the fastest peacetime transformation in modern military history while urging Congress to approve $350 billion in new defense spending.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday announced the creation of Autonomous Warfare Command, a new four-star combatant headquarters tasked with integrating autonomous systems across the armed forces in what he described as the fastest peacetime transformation in modern military history.
Quantico announcement
Speaking at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, Hegseth told junior officers and enlisted leaders that the new headquarters — designated AutoWarCom — would operate with service-like authorities to rapidly expand robotic capabilities throughout the joint force. "Today at my direction, we are announcing the creation of Autonomous Warfare Command, or AutoWarCom," he said during his State of the Force address. Hegseth noted that a four-star commander would soon be selected to lead the new command.
Interim leadership
In the meantime, Hegseth appointed Owen West and Navy SEAL Senior Chief Max Strasiser to guide the project during its first year while the selection process for a permanent commander continues. The secretary described the initiative as part of an accelerated shift toward artificial intelligence-driven combat operations, with autonomous systems increasingly shaping modern battlefield dynamics.
Congressional funding request
Hegseth also used the address to call for increased defense spending, arguing that the pace of weapons production requires additional congressional resources to match technological development. "We're now getting weapons faster than ever before," Hegseth said, adding that Congress must pass a $350 billion reconciliation package for US service members.