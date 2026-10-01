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Albania's EU accession goal 'in sight': Von der Leyen

Albania's EU accession goal 'in sight': Von der Leyen

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02:18, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 02:21, 01/10/2026, Thursday
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Albania's EU accession goal 'in sight': Von der Leyen
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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama (R) hold a joint press conference during von der Leyen's visit to Tirana as part of her Western Balkans tour in Tirana, Albania, on September 30, 2026.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday in Tirana that Albania's bid to join the European Union is nearing completion, praising the country's full alignment with Brussels on foreign policy while urging further reforms in justice and environmental protection before membership talks conclude.


European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Tirana on Wednesday that Albania's long-standing bid to join the European Union is approaching its final stages. Speaking alongside Prime Minister Edi Rama at a joint news conference, she described the country as one of the "front-runners" in the bloc's enlargement process. "I think the goal is in sight. Albania is among the front-runners in our accession process," von der Leyen said, noting that Tirana had closed its first three negotiating chapters in July — including external relations — and opened the final clusters of talks.

Alignment and reforms

Von der Leyen highlighted that Albania is now "100 percent" aligned with the EU's common foreign and security policy, adding that the two sides "see the world with the same eyes." She stressed, however, that further reforms are required across open chapters, particularly in the areas of justice, the electoral framework and environmental protection. "Adopting the reforms is important, but it is, of course, also equally important to implement those reforms thoroughly to make sure that they deliver real change for the people of Albania," she said.

Implementation and funding

Rama reaffirmed his government's "ironclad will" to meet all requirements, stating that authorities are preparing to close additional negotiating chapters before the end of this year. He highlighted Tirana's efforts against organized crime and corruption, declaring that "if up until a while back corruption was the system, now the system is fighting corruption." Von der Leyen noted that Albania has completed more than 80 percent of reform steps under the EU's Growth Plan and has already received €213 million in funding, with further payments expected in the coming weeks. The commission will present its pre-enlargement policy reviews next week to prepare the bloc for future members.

Titles :ursula von der leyenedi ramaalbaniaeuropean unioneu enlargementtiranawestern balkans
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