Poland's Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski on Thursday ordered a six-month extension of border controls with Germany and Lithuania, keeping the temporary measures in force from October 2, 2026, through March 30, 2027. The decision came as Warsaw seeks to stem illegal migration flows originating from Belarus.

"The decision aims to further reduce illegal migration and strengthen Poland's security," the government said in a statement, noting that the controls were first imposed on July 7, 2025, due to sustained migratory pressure from Belarus. Over the past year, Polish guards have checked more than 4.5 million people and nearly 2.3 million vehicles at the two frontiers.

Enforcement Results

Since the reintroduction of checks at the Lithuanian border, Polish authorities have denied entry to nearly 1,300 people and detained more than 130 individuals for aiding illegal crossings. At the German frontier, approximately 1,200 people have been turned away during the same period, according to the ministry's release.

"Border controls are an effective tool in reducing illegal migration. Extending them will help maintain control over migratory pressures and strengthen border security," the statement added. The measures were first implemented in July 2025 amid concerns over Belarusian-facilitated migration routes.