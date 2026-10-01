Netanyahu: Too early to say if Iran behind flydubai incident

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that investigators have yet to establish whether Iran orchestrated an incident aboard a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv that was forced to divert to Saudi Arabia following a cockpit confrontation. Speaking to Fox News, Netanyahu emphasized that authorities are examining whether the attacker acted alone or as part of a broader plan, adding that the pilot involved is currently under investigation in Saudi Arabia.

'Too early to say'

Netanyahu said: "It’s too early to say," regarding Tehran's potential role in the incident. He noted that the pilot may be transferred to the United Arab Emirates for further questioning. "I think he'll be taken to the Emirates, where he comes from, or at least where he left, where he flew off from, and we'll be following and possibly also participating in this investigation," he added.

Cockpit altercation

The flydubai aircraft was traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when a disturbance in the cockpit triggered a hijacking code, prompting the diversion to Saudi Arabia. The exact circumstances surrounding the altercation remain unclear, though Israeli authorities are treating the incident with heightened scrutiny amid regional tensions. Flydubai stated that the circumstances and motives behind the incident are unknown and subject to a formal investigation.

Netanyahu emphasized that authorities would determine whether the incident was isolated or part of a coordinated effort. "Whether or not this was carried out as part of that plan, that we don’t know yet," he said. "We'll get to the root of this attacker, whether he had accomplices, whether Iran was behind it. I think we'll find out very soon," he added.