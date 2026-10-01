UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi on Thursday ordered the formation of a specialized investigation team to examine a Flydubai flight diversion to Saudi Arabia. The probe will determine whether the incident involved terrorist activity or prior planning, according to the UAE's official WAM news agency. Al Shamsi asserted that UAE judicial authorities maintain jurisdiction over the case because the aircraft is registered in the Emirates.

Probe to examine terrorist links

Al Shamsi directed the team of public prosecutors to gather evidence and establish the facts surrounding flight FZ1073, which was traveling from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv. The investigation will examine whether the episode was linked to any terrorist purpose or involved premeditated planning, WAM reported. UAE law applies to crimes committed aboard the aircraft even when they occur outside the country's territory, the agency added.

Cockpit altercation forces diversion

Flydubai said "an altercation occurred in the flight deck," adding that crew members secured the aircraft and diverted it safely to Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk. The flight was carrying 174 passengers when it landed in the northwestern Saudi city on Wednesday. Both the captain and first officer sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment, while all passengers and remaining crew were reported safe.

Saudi authorities launch parallel inquiry

Saudi Arabia's National Transport Safety Center has initiated its own investigation into the aviation safety aspects of the incident. The center is coordinating with relevant authorities to collect evidence and examine the circumstances surrounding the emergency landing. The passengers later departed Tabuk aboard an alternative aircraft provided by Flydubai to complete their journey to Tel Aviv, airport officials said.