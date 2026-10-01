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Trump declines to back Netanyahu ahead of Israeli vote

Trump declines to back Netanyahu ahead of Israeli vote

Elif Şanlı
14:59, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 15:00, 01/10/2026, Thursday
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Trump declines to back Netanyahu ahead of Israeli vote
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump declined to endorse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for another term ahead of October elections, telling TIME magazine he is no longer involved in politics while emphasizing his commitment to helping Israel defend itself.

US President Donald Trump declined to endorse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for re-election ahead of October polls, sidestepping direct support for his long-time ally in an interview with TIME magazine, according to Anadolu Agency. Trump told the publication in an interview conducted on Monday that he is no longer involved in political endorsements. "Well, I can only say that I'm not involved in politics anymore, except that we're popular—," he said when asked whether Netanyahu should be given another term in the October 27 elections. Pressed again for a clearer stance, the US president pivoted away from an explicit endorsement while emphasizing his support for the Jewish state. "No, my primary thing—I do want to help them defend Israel," he stated.

Comments on opposition contender

Trump pointed instead to his personal standing among the Israeli public, saying his popularity reaches "like 99%" due to past policies. Asked whether Washington could work more effectively with opposition contender and former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, Trump said he did not "hear bad things about him," but cautioned against dismissing Netanyahu. "People have written off Bibi (Netanyahu) many, many times, just like they've written off me many, many times," he said. "I wouldn't underestimate Bibi."

Alliance strained by regional war

The former president's relationship with Netanyahu has become increasingly strained in recent months amid the ongoing war in Iran and Israel's continued military operations in Lebanon and Gaza. The two leaders once enjoyed close ties during Trump's first term, when Washington moved its embassy to Jerusalem and brokered the Abraham Accords. Tensions have mounted as the conflict has expanded.

Titles :donald trumpbenjamin netanyahugadi eisenkotisrael electionsus-israel relationstime magazineiranlebanon
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