



Jibril Rajoub, head of the Palestinian Higher Council for Youth and Sports, said Thursday that a friendly match between Palestine’s reserve national football team and Turkish club Konyaspor served to highlight the resilience of the Palestinian people amid ongoing occupation. Speaking in remarks published on the Palestinian Football Association’s website, Rajoub stated that the fixture resulted from extensive coordination with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

"This match came as the result of efforts and contacts with parties within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, aimed at easing Palestinians’ suffering and providing an opportunity to highlight their resilience and commitment to their cause," Rajoub said. He noted that Wednesday’s encounter also aimed to sharpen the Palestinian team’s technical skills, adding that the ultimate objective was "keeping hope alive among Palestinians" until the national team can one day play in occupied Jerusalem.

'Our Home Is Your Home'

The match concluded in a 2-2 draw at Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium, with officials stopping play one second before the final whistle in a symbolic gesture expressing hope that the fixture would be completed in a liberated Palestine. The game carried the slogan "Our home is your home," which Rajoub explained conveyed that "the stadium in Konya is Palestine’s stadium, and Palestine is playing at home."

He said the Palestinian squad experienced "an atmosphere of comfort, stability and hope" during their time in the city, where Konya hosted political, social and sporting events Wednesday in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. A large crowd attended the match, singing Palestinian songs and waving Turkish and Palestinian flags.

OIC Youth Capital Programming

The friendly formed part of Palestine Day events under Konya’s program as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Youth Capital for 2026, organized with the participation of Türkiye’s Youth and Sports Ministry, Konya Municipality and the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum. The programming included a Palestinian Youth Forum, cultural exhibitions, artistic workshops, and Gaza Tribunal sessions.

According to the Palestinian Football Association, the slogan reflected the national team’s inability to play several international matches at home because of the Israeli occupation and movement restrictions. The association has long sought to stage fixtures in the Palestinian territories, though travel and access constraints have forced the team to host competitions in third countries.