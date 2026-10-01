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Rubio orders Iranian UN delegation to leave New York

Rubio orders Iranian UN delegation to leave New York

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12:39, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 12:42, 01/10/2026, Thursday
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Rubio orders Iranian UN delegation to leave New York
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered Iran's United Nations delegation to leave New York on Monday evening after diplomatic talks reached an impasse, though Tehran insisted the departure followed a pre-scheduled itinerary communicated to Washington weeks earlier, according to an official and the Iranian mission.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered Iran's United Nations delegation to leave New York on Monday evening after diplomatic talks stalled, though Tehran insisted the departure followed a pre-scheduled itinerary communicated to Washington weeks earlier.

US claims diplomats 'overstayed welcome'

The US mission to the UN informed Iran's mission Monday evening that Rubio had directed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's delegation to depart "immediately," according to the Axios news site. Citing a US official, Axios reported that the delegation "had overstayed their welcome," adding that "The UN General Assembly was over, so it was time for them to go." The official noted the diplomats boarded a flight to Doha at 1:20 am local time Tuesday.

The White House had anticipated possible progress in Monday morning talks with Iranian officials, but negotiations reached an impasse by late afternoon, prompting Rubio's order, according to the report.

Tehran rejects 'baseless' expulsion narrative

Iran's mission to the UN rejected Washington's characterization in a statement issued after the departure, saying "The Iranian delegation left New York on Monday evening, in accordance with the schedule that had also been communicated to the US Department of State in advance on September 17," and dismissing US claims as propaganda. "Having achieved nothing, the State Department has resorted to propagating baseless and worthless news," the mission added.

Qatar pushes compromise amid Hormuz blockade

Qatari mediators are continuing efforts to broker a compromise between the two sides, regional sources told Axios, as tensions persist following the US and Israeli war against Iran that began on February 28. Tehran responded to the military action with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz — a vital chokepoint for energy supplies — despite a June memorandum outlining steps to restore navigation and address Iran's nuclear program.

Titles :marco rubioabbas araghchiiranunited nationsnew yorkqatarstrait of hormuzus iran relations
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