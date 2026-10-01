The British government on Thursday announced a package of 31 new sanctions against Russia, targeting liquefied natural gas shadow fleet vessels, Kremlin disinformation networks and officials responsible for the torture and indoctrination of Ukrainian civilians. The Foreign Office said the measures specifically target "LNG shadow fleet vessels, Kremlin disinformation networks and perpetrators of civilian torture and child indoctrination," according to the statement.

Targets include torture perpetrators

Eight individuals face sanctions for their involvement in the "arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment" of Ukrainian civilians, the Foreign Office said. Seven others are targeted for roles in the "indoctrination and militarisation" of Ukrainian children, including those forcibly deported by Russian authorities.

The announcement comes amid intensified Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine. "Action comes as Russia fired over 3,100 jet powered drones into Ukraine in September, outstripping its grim wartime record from August," the statement noted.

London vows continued support

Minister for Europe Lord Wood of Anfield said the UK aims to disrupt both the revenues sustaining Russia's war machine and those committing atrocities against civilians. "We are targeting both the revenues that help sustain Russia's aggression and perpetrators of horrendous crimes against Ukrainian civilians, including children. The UK will not flinch in our support for Ukraine," he said.

The government stressed that London does not seek confrontation with Moscow but will maintain unwavering support for Kyiv until hostilities cease. "While the UK does not seek confrontation with Russia, until (President Vladimir) Putin chooses to end his senseless and barbaric war, the UK's support for Ukraine will remain unshakeable," the statement added.