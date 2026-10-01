Home
World
Europe
UK announces 31 Russia sanctions on LNG, torture

UK announces 31 Russia sanctions on LNG, torture

Yenişafak English AA
14:37, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 14:45, 01/10/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
UK announces 31 Russia sanctions on LNG, torture
AA
File Photo

The British government on Thursday announced 31 new sanctions targeting Russian LNG shadow fleet vessels, Kremlin disinformation networks and officials involved in the torture and indoctrination of Ukrainian civilians, intensifying economic pressure ahead of winter as Moscow ramps up aerial attacks on Ukraine.

The British government on Thursday announced a package of 31 new sanctions against Russia, targeting liquefied natural gas shadow fleet vessels, Kremlin disinformation networks and officials responsible for the torture and indoctrination of Ukrainian civilians. The Foreign Office said the measures specifically target "LNG shadow fleet vessels, Kremlin disinformation networks and perpetrators of civilian torture and child indoctrination," according to the statement.

Targets include torture perpetrators

Eight individuals face sanctions for their involvement in the "arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment" of Ukrainian civilians, the Foreign Office said. Seven others are targeted for roles in the "indoctrination and militarisation" of Ukrainian children, including those forcibly deported by Russian authorities.

The announcement comes amid intensified Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine. "Action comes as Russia fired over 3,100 jet powered drones into Ukraine in September, outstripping its grim wartime record from August," the statement noted.

London vows continued support

Minister for Europe Lord Wood of Anfield said the UK aims to disrupt both the revenues sustaining Russia's war machine and those committing atrocities against civilians. "We are targeting both the revenues that help sustain Russia's aggression and perpetrators of horrendous crimes against Ukrainian civilians, including children. The UK will not flinch in our support for Ukraine," he said.

The government stressed that London does not seek confrontation with Moscow but will maintain unwavering support for Kyiv until hostilities cease. "While the UK does not seek confrontation with Russia, until (President Vladimir) Putin chooses to end his senseless and barbaric war, the UK's support for Ukraine will remain unshakeable," the statement added.

Titles :ukrussiaukraine warsanctionslng shadow fleetforeign officevladimir putinlord wood of anfielddrone attacks
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026