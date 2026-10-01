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Denmark launches largest military drill since Cold War

Denmark launches largest military drill since Cold War

Elif Şanlı
12:37, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 12:41, 01/10/2026, Thursday
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Denmark launches largest military drill since Cold War
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Up to 6,500 volunteer soldiers from Denmark's Home Guard have begun Exercise Bluetooth, the country's largest military drill since the Cold War, as Copenhagen aims to prepare the force for hybrid warfare threats and acts of sabotage following intelligence warnings of intensified Russian aggression against NATO.

Up to 6,500 volunteers from Denmark's Army, Naval and Air Force Home Guard components commenced Exercise Bluetooth on Thursday, marking Copenhagen's largest military drill since the Cold War era. The exercise involves personnel from across the volunteer military force and is scheduled to run through the weekend, broadcaster DR reported.

Volunteer force mobilization

The drill brings together volunteers from all three branches of Denmark's Home Guard for the first major test of national defense capabilities in decades. Participants include Army Home Guard volunteers alongside personnel from the Naval and Air Force Home Guard components, military officials said.

Hybrid warfare readiness

The exercise follows a recent threat assessment from Danish intelligence services warning that Russia could escalate hybrid warfare activities against the West and NATO. Major General Gunner Arpe Nielsen told DR that the security landscape demands higher readiness levels from the volunteer force. "Our tasks are becoming even more relevant. This places certain demands on us, and we need to increase our training somewhat," he said, adding that the drill prepares units to respond to acts of sabotage.

Exercise duration

Exercise Bluetooth is expected to conclude on Sunday after four days of intensive drills across Danish territory. Copenhagen has intensified defense preparations amid broader regional concerns over potential Russian aggression and hybrid threats to critical infrastructure.

Titles :denmarkdanish home guardexercise bluetoothgunner arpe nielsennatorussiahybrid warfarecopenhagen
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