Trump confirms political prisoner talks with China's Xi

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he raised the issue of political prisoners with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their high-stakes summit in Washington last week.

Diplomatic Discussions

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he discussed detained dissidents with his Chinese counterpart during the bilateral meeting. "I did with President Xi. I did. We talked, and I think we had some very, very important discussions. Hopefully, fruitful discussions," he said, adding that the exchange addressed sensitive human rights concerns.

Summit Proceedings

Trump hosted Xi for formal negotiations at the White House last Thursday as part of the Chinese president's three-day state visit to the United States. The two leaders reconvened Friday for a private tea session and reviewed pictorial and text archives in Washington before Xi returned to Beijing, concluding his visit, according to Anadolu Agency.