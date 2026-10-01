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US House Democrats to introduce sanctions on Israeli settlements

US House Democrats to introduce sanctions on Israeli settlements

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02:15, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 02:20, 01/10/2026, Thursday
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US House Democrats to introduce sanctions on Israeli settlements
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Six US House Democrats said they will introduce legislation Thursday to impose sanctions on individuals and entities involved in Israeli settlement construction in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, aiming to halt expansion and preserve a pathway toward Palestinian self-determination.

Representatives Joaquin Castro, Madeleine Dean, Don Beyer, Greg Casar, Sara Jacobs and Veronica Escobar are set to introduce the Stop the Settlements Act on Thursday, seeking to impose sanctions on individuals and entities engaged in building or expanding Israeli settlements and outposts in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Sanctions framework

The proposed legislation would seek to block the construction of new settlements and the expansion of existing outposts through targeted sanctions, alongside a prohibition on importing goods produced in those areas into the United States. Supporters said the measures aim to prevent further displacement of Palestinians and preserve a pathway toward a political settlement allowing both Israelis and Palestinians to exercise self-determination, noting that unchecked expansion threatens regional stability.

'Violent land grab'

Castro criticized the Israeli government’s expansion policies, describing continued settlement growth as a major obstacle to peace. “Under (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s government, settlers are engaged in a violent land grab that’s ripping Palestinians from their land,” he said in a statement, urging Congress to utilize sanctions to halt the construction.

Urgency for action

Castro warned that congressional inaction would doom prospects for a negotiated solution. “Democrats must face this with urgency—act now or watch the prospect of Palestinian self-determination slip away forever,” he said. The legislation is scheduled for introduction on Thursday as debate intensifies over settlement activity in the occupied territories and its impact on displacement.

Titles :joaquin castrostop the settlements actisraeli settlementsus congressbenjamin netanyahuwest bankgazapalestinian self-determination
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