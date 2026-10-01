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Tencent signs $7B Oracle deal for 100,000 AI chips

Tencent signs $7B Oracle deal for 100,000 AI chips

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12:04, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 12:32, 01/10/2026, Thursday
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Tencent signs $7B Oracle deal for 100,000 AI chips
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Tencent has signed a five-year, $7 billion lease agreement with US cloud provider Oracle to secure access to approximately 100,000 advanced artificial intelligence chips currently unavailable in mainland China, the Financial Times reported, highlighting how tightening American export controls are pushing Chinese tech giants to seek computing capacity overseas.


Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent has secured access to approximately 100,000 advanced artificial intelligence chips through a $7 billion leasing arrangement with American cloud services firm Oracle, according to the Financial Times. The five-year agreement spans multiple data centers across south-east Asia and includes an upfront payment representing roughly 30 percent of the total value, the newspaper reported on Thursday.

Neither Tencent nor Oracle has publicly confirmed the reported arrangement, which comes as Chinese technology groups face mounting pressure from Washington's restrictions on high-performance semiconductor exports.

Export controls reshape procurement strategies

The reported lease underscores the escalating technological competition between Washington and Beijing, with American export controls compelling Chinese firms to procure computing resources outside mainland China. ByteDance and Alibaba maintain even larger presences as clients of south-east Asian data centers, according to industry tracking.

Tencent has accelerated its infrastructure spending over the past twelve months as domestic chip shortages persist, with the company now implementing artificial intelligence agents across its digital ecosystem.

WeChat superapp integration

The technology group is deploying these capabilities particularly within WeChat, the company's ubiquitous super-application serving more than 1.4 billion users. The computing capacity secured through the Oracle agreement supports these integration efforts as Chinese technology giants race to match American advances in generative artificial intelligence.

Titles :tencentoracleai chipsartificial intelligenceexport controlswechatbytedancealibabacloud computingus china tech war
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