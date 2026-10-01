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Türkiye to gradually hand over Bashiqa-Zilkan base to Iraq

Türkiye to gradually hand over Bashiqa-Zilkan base to Iraq

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20:22, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 20:55, 01/10/2026, Thursday
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Türkiye to gradually hand over Bashiqa-Zilkan base to Iraq
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The Turkish National Defense Ministry said Thursday that Turkish forces will gradually transfer the Bashiqa-Zilkan military facility to Iraqi control, citing progress by Baghdad in establishing security in the Sinjar region.


The Turkish National Defense Ministry announced Thursday that the Turkish Armed Forces will gradually hand over the Bashiqa-Zilkan military base to Iraqi authorities, citing progress in Baghdad’s security operations in the Sinjar region. "Bashiqa-Zilkan Base, which has been used by the Turkish Armed Forces since 2015 as part of the fight against the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group at the request of Iraqi authorities, will be gradually handed over to Iraqi authorities in line with the agreed mechanism and timeline, taking into account the progress made by the central Iraqi government in its security efforts in Sinjar," the ministry said in a statement issued following its weekly media briefing in Kayseri. Ankara welcomed the central Iraqi government’s recent steps to establish state authority in Sinjar, noting that these measures would foster regional normalization and the creation of a terror-free environment.

Ties between the two neighbors will see further military and security cooperation in the coming period, the ministry stated. "As in the past, Türkiye stands by its neighbor Iraq today in ensuring security and stability in the region," it said, adding: "We will continue to support the Iraqi Armed Forces under bilateral agreements in the areas of enhancing military capabilities, sharing experience and expertise in counterterrorism, military training, and defense industry cooperation."

Cyprus arms buildup

The ministry criticized the Greek Cypriot Administration’s recent military parade and ongoing arms acquisitions, warning that such actions undermine the delicate balance on the divided island. "We once again emphasize that the Greek Cypriot Administration’s ongoing arms buildup and its military cooperation with third countries negatively affect the delicate balance and security environment on the island," the statement said. As a guarantor power, Türkiye maintains that any sustainable settlement must recognize the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people, and Ankara will continue cooperating with Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus authorities to safeguard their security and well-being.

UK aircraft procurement

Regarding the acquisition of 12 C-130J transport aircraft from the United Kingdom, the ministry confirmed that the planes will be transferred to Türkiye gradually following maintenance work in Britain. "In this context, the first two aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in December, while training activities for our personnel are continuing simultaneously," the ministry noted. Six pilots and six technicians are currently undergoing instruction in the United States, while 29 maintenance personnel train in the UK, all proceeding according to the established schedule.

Titles :bashiqa-zilkaniraqtürkiyeturkish national defense ministryc-130jcyprusturkish republic of northern cyprussinjar
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