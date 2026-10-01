



Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Thursday firmly rejected allegations that Syrian government officials and Hezbollah representatives had held a meeting on Turkish soil under the auspices of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), dismissing the reports as unfounded fabrications. The Center for Combating Disinformation issued a statement categorically denying claims that such a gathering took place between Damascus officials and the Lebanese group.

Fabricated details

The allegations concerning the date, venue, content and participants of the purported meeting "do not reflect any reality and are entirely fabricated and speculative," the center said. Officials emphasized that the logistical details and attendee lists circulating in unofficial reports lacked any factual basis whatsoever.

Official warning

The center urged the public to rely exclusively on statements issued by competent authorities and to disregard information circulating through unofficial channels. The Communications Directorate regularly coordinates responses to disinformation campaigns targeting Türkiye's diplomatic and intelligence activities through its dedicated anti-disinformation unit.