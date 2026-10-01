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Putin warns Kaliningrad attack would trigger 'all weapons' response

Putin warns Kaliningrad attack would trigger 'all weapons' response

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21:13, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 21:22, 01/10/2026, Thursday
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Putin warns Kaliningrad attack would trigger 'all weapons' response
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Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow, Russia on October 01, 2026. The forum focuses on key global challenges, international relations, and regional developments, gathering experts from various countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday cautioned that any direct attack on Russia or its Kaliningrad exclave would force Moscow to consider using all weapons at its disposal, amid warnings over a potential blockade of the Baltic territory.


Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned that a direct attack on Russia or its Kaliningrad exclave would inevitably force Moscow to consider using all available weapons, as he dismissed suggestions that the Kremlin was issuing a nuclear threat. Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow, Putin said the Foreign Ministry's recent letter on Kaliningrad was a direct response to talk of a potential blockade of the Baltic territory, not a declaration of intent to use nuclear arms.

"If it comes to a direct attack on Russia, the issue of using all available weapons will inevitably arise," Putin said, adding that the letter had been issued after statements about a possible blockade of Kaliningrad and that Russia would have to react if the exclave faced aggression.

No nuclear threat, but readiness to defend

Putin stressed that the letter contained no reference to nuclear weapons. "In the letter from the Russian Foreign Ministry on the protection of the Kaliningrad region, there is no mention of nuclear weapons; it speaks about Russia’s use of all means," he noted. The Russian leader insisted that Moscow has no plans to attack anyone, "neither in 2029, nor in 2030, nor in 2050," but would respond if it faced aggression.

He also cautioned that the European Union could take his remarks out of context and use them to suggest that Russia was threatening Europe with nuclear weapons.

Broader escalation concerns

Putin urged caution over the destructive weapons held by major world powers, warning that increasingly uncompromising confrontation could lead to the most dangerous stage of escalation. "We cannot be sure that they will not be used," he said. "We must realize that the moment when nothing can be changed anymore could arrive very quickly and unexpectedly for everyone."

He recalled the theatrical saying that "if a gun hangs on the wall at the beginning of a play, it must fire by the end," emphasizing the need to prevent that outcome. The Valdai Discussion Club, an annual gathering of Russia experts and policymakers, has frequently served as a platform for the Kremlin to articulate its foreign policy priorities amid deepening confrontation with the West.

Titles :vladimir putinkaliningradrussiavaldai discussion clubnuclear weaponsrussian defenseescalationmoscow
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