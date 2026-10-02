Portugal secured a 4-2 victory over Denmark on Thursday to maintain their perfect record in the UEFA Nations League, with Joao Cancelo, Goncalo Ramos, Vitinha and Joao Felix finding the net in a pulsating League A Group 4 encounter in Copenhagen.

First Half Flurry

The visitors took the lead in the 13th minute when Joao Cancelo capitalized on a defensive error to lift the ball over goalkeeper Mads Hermansen after the hosts failed to clear their lines. Denmark responded through Mikkel Damsgaard's curling strike from the edge of the box in the 23rd minute, but Portugal restored their advantage just two minutes later. Goncalo Ramos finished a swift exchange with Bruno Fernandes to make it 2-1 at the interval, having combined with Rafael Leao to create the opening.

Second Half Response

Denmark drew level again eight minutes after the restart when Rasmus Hojlund lifted his finish over Diogo Costa following Damsgaard's precise through ball. Portugal retook the lead in the 67th minute as Vitinha headed home his first international goal from a Bruno Fernandes cross, marking the midfielder's maiden strike for his country. Joao Felix sealed the points three minutes from time after combining with substitute Ruben Neves and Diogo Dalot down the right flank.

Group Standings

The victory moved Portugal to nine points from three matches in Group 4, leaving them three points clear of second-placed Norway, who lost 2-1 to Wales on the same evening. Denmark remained on three points alongside Wales, while Cristiano Ronaldo was absent from the Portuguese squad after leaving the team's training camp on Wednesday prior to the match. The result maintained Portugal's perfect start following earlier victories against Wales and Norway.