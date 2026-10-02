CD Eldense announced on Thursday that Argentine football star Lionel Messi has completed the acquisition of the Spanish second-division club, stating the takeover marks the beginning of a "new and exciting stage" in its more than 100-year history.

Deal awaits regulatory approval

The transaction, which sees Messi acquiring shares previously held by a Colombian investment group, remains subject to approval by Spain's Higher Sports Council under the country's sports law. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Second Spanish investment this year

This acquisition marks Messi's second investment in a Spanish football club within this year, following his purchase of Catalan side UE Cornellà in April. The 39-year-old World Cup winner, who currently plays for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, acquired the shares from Eldense's previous majority shareholder.

Club heritage and future goals

Founded in 1921 and based in the city of Elda in Spain's Alicante province, Eldense currently competes in the country's Segunda División. The club said it enters this new era with the aim of consolidating its position in professional football while preserving its local identity and traditions.