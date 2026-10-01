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Trabzonspor and Drogheda meet in friendly marking 75 years of ties

Trabzonspor and Drogheda meet in friendly marking 75 years of ties

Elif Şanlı
23:46, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 23:52, 01/10/2026, Thursday
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Trabzonspor and Drogheda meet in friendly marking 75 years of ties
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Players of Trabzonspor and Drogheda United congratulate each other at the end of the friendly match between Trabzonspor and Drogheda United at Papara Park in Trabzon, Turkiye, on October 1, 2026.

Trabzonspor hosted Irish club Drogheda United at Papara Park on Thursday in a friendly celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Ireland, with the encounter marking the first meeting between the sister clubs on Turkish soil.

Trabzonspor hosted Irish side Drogheda United at Papara Park on Thursday in a friendly marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Ireland, with the encounter representing the first meeting between the sister clubs on Turkish soil.

Drogheda claim victory in Trabzon

Drogheda goalkeeper Fynn Talley denied Ahmet Cemil Guren and Metehan Mimaroglu during a goalless first half, keeping the hosts at bay with several fine saves. Paul Onuachu came close for Trabzonspor in the 72nd minute when he rounded the keeper but fired from a tight angle, allowing defenders to clear off the line. The Irish side broke the deadlock in the 86th minute when Shane Farrell's free kick found Edwin Agbaje, who finished from close range to seal a 1-0 win.

Sister clubs since 2010

The clubs formalized their partnership in 2010, building on supporter links and Trabzonspor's financial assistance to Drogheda during difficulties in 2008-09. Both share burgundy-and-blue colors and feature star-and-crescent motifs in their crests, symbols reflecting historical bonds between the Black Sea club and the Irish town.

Ottoman humanitarian legacy

The relationship draws inspiration from Ottoman Empire aid to Ireland during the Great Famine in 1847, a gesture both clubs cite as foundational. A planned friendly in Dublin on March 21, 2013, was canceled due to heavy rain, making Thursday's match the first between the sides as Türkiye and Ireland mark 75 years of diplomatic relations established in 1951.

Titles :trabzonspordrogheda unitedpapara parktürkiye-ireland relationsottoman aid irelandgreat faminefootball friendlysuper lig
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