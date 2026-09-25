France head coach Zinedine Zidane praised Türkiye as a "very good team" on Thursday ahead of his first match in charge of Les Bleus, warning that the Crescent-Stars would pose a difficult challenge in Friday's UEFA Nations League Group 1 opener at Kocaeli Stadium.

Zidane's assessment of hosts

Speaking at a news conference at Kocaeli Stadium, Zidane said: "Türkiye are a very good team. They competed at the most recent World Cup, and in my opinion, their elimination in the first round was unexpected." He added that the hosts were not positioned where they deserved to be in the rankings. He stated that Friday's clash would be a very difficult match where the Crescent-Stars would cause France problems.

The former Real Madrid manager succeeded Didier Deschamps following the 2026 World Cup, ending a 14-year tenure, and said he felt the same excitement returning to the national team 32 years after his international debut as a player. Zidane noted that six uncapped players had earned opportunities in his first squad, telling reporters: "I am very happy to be the first national team coach to call them up, and I trust them." He also singled out Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler for praise, saying: "Arda is a very, very good player. I like him, and I am happy that he plays for Real Madrid."

Rabiot anticipates passionate atmosphere

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot said the squad aimed to begin Zidane's tenure with a victory and ultimately finish first in their Nations League group. Rabiot noted that the players were familiar with the passionate football environment in Türkiye, stating: "We know Turkish clubs and the Turkish national team. There is a very passionate football environment here, and we have spoken about it among ourselves." The Juventus midfielder added that he would be pleased to face former teammate Merih Demiral, who lines up for the Crescent-Stars in defense.