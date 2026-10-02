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EU current account surplus falls to $90 billion in Q2

EU current account surplus falls to $90 billion in Q2

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15:45, 02/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 15:47, 02/10/2026, Friday
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EU current account surplus falls to $90 billion in Q2
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The European Union's current account surplus shrank to €80.2 billion ($90 billion) in the second quarter of 2026, representing 1.6% of bloc GDP and marking a significant decline from the €98 billion surplus recorded in the first three months as goods exports weakened, according to official data released on Friday.


Eurostat announced Friday that the European Union's current account surplus narrowed to €80.2 billion ($90 billion) in the second quarter of 2026, representing 1.6% of the bloc's gross domestic product and reflecting a pullback from the previous quarter's stronger performance. The reading marked a notable decline from the €98 billion surplus — equivalent to 2% of GDP — registered in the first quarter of 2026, as well as a drop from the €91.7 billion surplus recorded in the same period last year.

Goods and services accounts weaken

The goods account surplus contracted to €62.9 billion in the April-June period, down slightly from €63.6 billion in the preceding quarter, while the services surplus fell more sharply to €41.7 billion from €48.1 billion. Primary income also weakened considerably, with the surplus plummeting to €0.8 billion from €15.7 billion in the first quarter, according to the statistical office.

Income and capital accounts diverge

The secondary income account deficit narrowed to €25.2 billion from €29.3 billion, offering a partial offset to the broader decline. The capital account deficit expanded significantly to €16.2 billion in the second quarter, climbing steeply from €1.7 billion in the first three months of the year.

Titles :eurostateuropean unioneu economycurrent account surplustrade balancebrusselsgdp
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