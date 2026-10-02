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Trump says he may ask Europe to release diesel reserves

Trump says he may ask Europe to release diesel reserves

Elif Şanlı
12:25, 02/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 12:30, 02/10/2026, Friday
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Trump says he may ask Europe to release diesel reserves
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he may ask European countries to release portions of their diesel reserves to help reduce fuel prices, warning that energy costs could drop sharply once the conflict with Iran ends and vowing that Tehran will never acquire nuclear weapons.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he may ask European countries to release some of their diesel reserves to help bring down fuel prices, suggesting that tapping European stocks could provide relief to consumers. Asked whether he is seeking the release of European diesel stocks to bring fuel prices down, Trump said: "We may do that. They have some diesel." He added that prices are declining across the board.

Iran war impact

Trump also said oil prices could fall sharply when the war with Iran ends, predicting a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict. "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," he said, adding the conflict "will very soon be ending one way or the other."

"One way or the other, it's going to end very quick," Trump said. "And when that ends, oil prices are going to drop like a rock."

Titles :donald trumpdiesel reserveseuropeoil pricesiraniran warfuel pricesnuclear weaponsus presidentenergy markets
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