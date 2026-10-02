US President Donald Trump said Thursday he may ask European countries to release some of their diesel reserves to help bring down fuel prices, suggesting that tapping European stocks could provide relief to consumers. Asked whether he is seeking the release of European diesel stocks to bring fuel prices down, Trump said: "We may do that. They have some diesel." He added that prices are declining across the board.

Iran war impact

Trump also said oil prices could fall sharply when the war with Iran ends, predicting a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict. "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," he said, adding the conflict "will very soon be ending one way or the other."

"One way or the other, it's going to end very quick," Trump said. "And when that ends, oil prices are going to drop like a rock."