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Trump vows to hit Iran 'very hard' over Flydubai incident

Trump vows to hit Iran 'very hard' over Flydubai incident

Elif Şanlı
23:42, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 23:51, 01/10/2026, Thursday
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Trump vows to hit Iran 'very hard' over Flydubai incident
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said Washington would strike Iran "very hard" if Tehran is found to be connected to an altercation aboard a Flydubai flight diverted to Saudi Arabia, as the airline suspended services to Israel pending an investigation.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to strike Iran "very hard" if Tehran is found behind an altercation aboard a Flydubai flight diverted to Saudi Arabia, linking the incident to ongoing US military operations against the Islamic Republic.

Trump warns of hard strikes

Speaking to reporters, Trump dismissed concerns about proportional response when asked whether Washington would retaliate for any Iranian connection to the flight disruption. "They'll be hit very hard, don't worry," he said, offering no further details on potential military options or intelligence linking Tehran to the incident.

Emergency landing in Saudi Arabia

Flydubai flight FZ1073 was en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv when crew members intervened following an "altercation in the flight deck," prompting an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The carrier suspended all Israel flights, stating the measure would remain under review pending investigation.

Nuclear threat elimination

Trump claimed Thursday on Truth Social that his administration had neutralized Iran's nuclear capabilities. "I stated, numerous times, that it would take 4-6 weeks to get rid of THE IRAN NUCLEAR THREAT, and I did it in one night," he wrote, adding that "The rest of the time is just to make sure it stays that way."

The flight suspension comes as US and Israeli forces have conducted sustained strikes against Iranian facilities since February 28, with Tehran retaliating against Gulf allies and blocking the Strait of Hormuz. More than 3,300 people have been killed in Iran since the war began, according to state media.

Titles :donald trumpiranflydubaisaudi arabiatel avivdubaitruth socialus-iran tensions
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