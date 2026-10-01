Saudi Civil Defense officials said on Thursday that falling debris from an intercepted ballistic missile damaged several buildings and vehicles in the southern city of Khamis Mushait, which lies near the kingdom's border with Yemen. The projectile had been launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward residential areas before being destroyed by air defense systems, according to a statement.

A spokesperson for the directorate said fragments from the interception rained down on urban areas, causing material damage but no injuries. The statement reported no casualties from the incident, which occurred as tensions persist along the Saudi-Yemeni border.

Cross-border hostilities

Khamis Mushait has frequently come under fire since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015. The Iran-aligned Houthis have repeatedly targeted airports, military installations, and civilian infrastructure across the kingdom with missiles and drones.

Thursday's incident marks the latest in a series of aerial attacks against Saudi targets, though interception fragments rarely cause significant ground damage. Civil defense teams were dispatched to assess the structural impact on affected properties in the city.