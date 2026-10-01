Home
World
America
US deploying third carrier group to Middle East as Iran tensions mount

US deploying third carrier group to Middle East as Iran tensions mount

Elif Şanlı
23:38, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 23:49, 01/10/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
US deploying third carrier group to Middle East as Iran tensions mount
File photo

The Pentagon is preparing to deploy a third aircraft carrier strike group and approximately 9,000 additional troops to the Middle East by late November as President Donald Trump considers resuming military strikes on Iran following the midterm elections, according to a report published Thursday.

The Pentagon is preparing to deploy a third aircraft carrier strike group and approximately 9,000 additional troops to the Middle East by the end of November as President Donald Trump weighs resuming military action against Iran following the US midterm elections, according to a report published Thursday.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt departed San Diego on Sunday for the scheduled deployment while the USS Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, carrying Marines from the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, left port on Monday, officials told The Wall Street Journal. The additional forces would join more than 50,000 US troops already stationed across the region alongside the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington carrier groups, which have maintained operations since hostilities began on February 28.

Ceasefire proposal rejected

The naval buildup follows Trump's rejection of Iran's latest seven-day ceasefire proposal, which called for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming nuclear negotiations in exchange for Washington lifting its blockade of Iranian ports. In an interview with Time magazine published Thursday, Trump said he could resume strikes on Iran after the November elections if diplomatic efforts fail to produce an agreement.

Extended deployments

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has extended deployments of air-defense units and the Army's 82nd Airborne Division while the Navy maintains approximately 20 vessels in the region to enforce the port blockade and escort commercial vessels through the strait. The additional carrier would mark the first time since April that three US carrier groups have operated simultaneously in the Middle East, though officials noted the USS George Washington could return to its home port in Japan — the buildup comes as the service faces supply shortages and Iranian ballistic missile attacks continue to threaten American warships in the area.

Titles :uspentagonirandonald trumpuss theodore rooseveltstrait of hormuzmiddle eastaircraft carrier
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026