Home
World
Middle East
Projectile strike causes tanker fire in Hormuz Strait

Projectile strike causes tanker fire in Hormuz Strait

Elif Şanlı
23:47, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 23:53, 01/10/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Projectile strike causes tanker fire in Hormuz Strait
File photo

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Thursday that a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire aboard the vessel, though the crew was reported safe and the extent of damage remained unclear.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Thursday that a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire aboard the vessel and prompting an immediate maritime security alert. The organization received a third-party report of the incident at 1750GMT, according to the agency.

The crew was reported safe, though the extent of damage to the vessel and any potential environmental impact remained unknown, the agency stated. Officials have not yet identified the type of projectile or the vessel's flag state.

Iranian Media Account

Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency, citing local sources, reported earlier that a supertanker with a capacity of 2.5 million barrels had been hit about 8 kilometers off the Omani coast and was engulfed in flames. The vessel had been sailing on an "unauthorized route" through the Strait of Hormuz, Fars said, adding that officials were assessing the full scope of the incident.

The report from the Iranian outlet did not specify the tanker's nationality or destination, nor did it identify which entity may have fired the projectile. Maritime traffic in the strategic waterway — through which one-fifth of global oil shipments pass — has faced heightened risks in recent months.

Titles :strait of hormuzuk maritime trade operationsfars news agencyomanmaritime securityoil tankerprojectile attackgulf shipping
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026