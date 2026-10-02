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EU releases $3.2B to Ukraine for financial stability, reforms

EU releases $3.2B to Ukraine for financial stability, reforms

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15:46, 02/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 15:49, 02/10/2026, Friday
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EU releases $3.2B to Ukraine for financial stability, reforms
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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

The European Commission on Friday announced the disbursement of €2.9 billion ($3.2 billion) to Ukraine to help meet financing needs and maintain public administration amid the ongoing war, marking the first time €800 million has been provided under the Ukraine Facility component of the EU's Ukraine Support Loan.

The European Commission on Friday announced the disbursement of €2.9 billion ($3.2 billion) to Ukraine to help meet financing needs and maintain public administration amid the war, including €800 million provided for the first time under the Ukraine Facility component of the EU's Ukraine Support Loan.

Financial stability and reform support

The payment marks the initial disbursement under the Ukraine Facility component, according to a statement from the bloc's executive arm. "With today's disbursement, we are helping safeguard Ukraine's financial stability and supporting investments that will underpin its future recovery," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, adding that total EU support provided under Ukraine's reform plan will exceed €32 billion ($36 billion) following the latest payment.

Defense allocations and future commitments

The bloc noted that for the remainder of 2026, Ukraine has €33.7 billion ($37.9 billion) in financial support available, including €29.3 billion ($32.91 billion) under the Ukraine Support Loan and €4.4 billion ($5 billion) in budget support under the initial Ukraine Facility. Of the €29.3 billion available under the Ukraine Support Loan, €16.6 billion ($18.6 billion) is earmarked for Ukraine's defense industrial capacity and €12.7 billion ($14.3 billion) for budget support.

The European Commission also reiterated its commitment to delivering the €90 billion ($101 billion) Ukraine Support Loan planned for 2026 and 2027, along with the remaining funds under the initial Ukraine Facility. The assistance includes contributions from EU member states and partner countries, according to the Commission.

Titles :ursula von der leyeneuropean commissionukraineeu ukraine support loanukraine facilitydefense industrial capacityfinancial support
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